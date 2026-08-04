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Rahul Gandhi SLAMS PM Modi Over His 'Forgive' Video On Student Protestors | Watch

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “will forgive them” remark regarding students who allegedly abused him and his late mother during the Jantar Mantar protest. Gandhi said students are in severe pain and do not need the PM’s forgiveness — instead, Modi needs to apologise. He also criticised the thinking of the PM, his colleagues and the RSS, calling it a “very dangerous and caustic idea.”

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Published4 Aug 2026, 09:59 PM IST
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Rahul Gandhi SLAMS PM Modi Over His 'Forgive' Video On Student Protestors
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