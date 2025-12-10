Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah HEATED clash in Lok Sabha! LoP challenges HM to open debate on Haryana vote chori & SIR report—Shah fires back: Parliament won’t run on your wishes. I will decide my speech sequence! Rahul calls it scared, defensive”; Shah stays calm: I won’t be provoked. Shah hits back with Nehru-Indira era rigging claims & Sonia voter row. Chaos, interruptions & sharp exchanges!
