Rahul Gandhi To Amit Shah: Top Moments From 'SIR' Debate | Parliament Winter Session 2025

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 09:34 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah HEATED clash in Lok Sabha! LoP challenges HM to open debate on Haryana vote chori & SIR report—Shah fires back: Parliament won’t run on your wishes. I will decide my speech sequence! Rahul calls it scared, defensive”; Shah stays calm: I won’t be provoked. Shah hits back with Nehru-Indira era rigging claims & Sonia voter row. Chaos, interruptions & sharp exchanges!