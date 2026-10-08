Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante, Says CEC Changed Form 6 ‘Illegally’; ECI Calls Claim Misleading

Rahul Gandhi led an opposition protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while accusing him of making “illegal and unilateral” changes to Form 6, the application used for voter registration. The Election Commission has rejected the allegation as “misleading”, citing the unanimous approval of the Bihar SIR order and the Supreme Court’s May 2026 judgment. The Supreme Court has clarified that it did not approve any modified version of Form 6 and has sought records to establish who authorised or made the changes. While Gandhi’s allegation remains contested, the ECI’s response does not directly answer that specific question. The matter remains before the Supreme Court.