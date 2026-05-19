Rahul Gandhi Warns Indians Against Economic Shock, Attack Modi Govt Over Fuel Price Hike | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi has warned of an impending economic storm in India, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies favoring Adani and Ambani will collapse and hit the common people hardest. Speaking strongly, the Leader of Opposition said the youth, farmers, labourers, and small business owners of Uttar Pradesh will bear the maximum brunt of this crisis. He accused Modi of enjoying foreign trips while asking citizens to cut down on travel. Rahul Gandhi asserted that the current economic structure is unsustainable and will lead to severe difficulties for ordinary Indians. Watch the full statement by Rahul Gandhi on the coming economic crisis under Modi government.