Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction On India-U.S. Trade Deal, Claims 'PM Buckled Under Pressure'

Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction On India-U.S. Trade Deal, Claims 'PM Buckled Under Pressure'

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of “Selling Out” Farmers in India-EU Trade Deal! Congress leader slams sudden finalisation of “Mother of All Trade Deals” under US pressure, claims Modi buckled & betrayed Indian farmers’ hard work. Row escalates: Rahul denied speech in Lok Sabha on Naravane memoir—opposition protests disrupt House 2nd day straight. “First time LoP not allowed to speak on President’s address,” he says.