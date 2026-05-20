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#rahulgandhi Claims #PMModi 'Sold Off' India's Economic System | WATCH

Rahul Gandhi has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of hypocrisy for urging Indians to cut down on foreign travel and gold purchases while embarking on a five-nation tour himself. Speaking at a public rally, Gandhi warned of an impending economic storm with severe inflation, rising prices, and fertilizer shortages. He alleged that Modi has “sold off India’s economic system” to Adani, Ambani, and #America. Gandhi claimed the Modi government and RSS have damaged the Constitution and that ordinary citizens, especially the youth, will bear the brunt of the coming crisis.

Livemint
Published20 May 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi 'Sold Off' India's Economic System | WATCH
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