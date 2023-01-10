RailTel To Monetize WiFi at 6,100 Stations! | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 04:40 PM IST

On January 3, RailTel made the announcement that it had formed a partnership with a technology company in an effort to commercialize its Wi-Fi project at more than 6,100 railway stations throughout India. According to a statement released by the company, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways called RailTel signed a five-year contract with a consortium led by 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company with its headquarters in Mumbai. Let's get a better understanding of this contract and the possible implications it will have on company finances. #railtel #ministryofrailway #indianrailways #3iinfotech #mint