Railway Minister Says Made-in-India Bullet Train Body Frame Ready, Testing Soon

At the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a major update on India’s bullet train project, driven by the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said the first body frame of the indigenous bullet train was completed just a day earlier and has been sent for a squeeze test. By May or June next year, India’s own bullet train is expected to be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of two to four months, the train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.