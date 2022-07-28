Ashwini Vaishnaw on Ministry’s Gati Shakti initiative I Mint Mobility Conclave

Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on ho... moreUnion Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on how the implementation of the Gati Shakti Scheme is helping Indian Railways power ahead in decision making process. ‘Within Railways, we have merged 9 directorates to create one – so that instead of files moving from one dept to another – now in the Railway Board, people from all depts. sit on one table and take decisions,’ he said. Vaishnaw was speaking at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022. Watch the full video for all details