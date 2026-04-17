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Rajeev Thakkar Reveals How PPFAS Bought The Dip In March, Spells Out Sectors He's Invested In

PPFAS Chief Investment Officer Rajeev Thakkar speaking to Mint on this podcast, reveals how they found the turbulence in March an opportunity to deploy cash into the stock market. He also explains why tech stocks are likely to become attractive again, spoke about where he's invested, and what investors should expect from the equity market. Watch!

Ananya Grover, Sana Marwaha
Published17 Apr 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Rajeev Thakkar Reveals How PPFAS Bought The Dip In March
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Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money t...Read More

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