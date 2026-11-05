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Rajnath Singh Flags Need For Maritime Security Amid Geopolitical Stress: Watch

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined the expanding scope of maritime security, saying the protection of shipping lanes must go hand-in-hand with the security of ports, undersea cables, offshore energy infrastructure and other critical assets. Speaking on the evolving nature of threats, he noted that challenges now range from conventional military activities to non-traditional risks such as piracy, trafficking, illegal fishing, cyber attacks and natural disasters.

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Published5 Nov 2026, 09:54 AM IST
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Rajnath Singh Flags Need For Maritime Security Amid Geopolitical Stress: Watch
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