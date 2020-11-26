Home >Videos >Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:01 PM IST Livemint
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The defence minister also spoke on ‘atmanirbharta’, Pakistan terrorism and other issues. Watch the defence minister’s full session at HTLS for more details.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout