>Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:01 PM IST
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The defence minister also spoke on ‘atmanirbharta’, Pakistan terrorism and other issues. Watch the defence minister’s full session at HTLS for more details.