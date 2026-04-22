Rajnath Singh's Remark On Trump Sparks Laughter In Germany, Minister Says 'Why Are You Laughing?'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Indian diaspora during his 3-day visit to Germany, and during his address, one remark sparks a wave of laughter. Calling it his first-ever visit to Germany, Singh said he had visited the United States seven or eight times, including twice since Donald Trump became President again. His remark drew laughter from the audience, prompting him to smile and say, “I do not understand why you are laughing.” Singh later praised Germany’s global credibility and strong economy, calling it one of the world’s top three economies. He also credited the Indian diaspora for contributing to Germany’s growth and thanked those who attended despite it being a working day. Watch.