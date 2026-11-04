#RajnathSingh Flags Need For #Maritime Security Amid Ongoing #westasiaconflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined the expanding scope of maritime security, saying the protection of shipping lanes must go hand-in-hand with the security of ports, undersea cables, offshore energy infrastructure and other critical assets. Speaking on the evolving nature of threats, he noted that challenges now range from conventional military activities to non-traditional risks such as piracy, trafficking, illegal fishing, cyber attacks and natural disasters. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d