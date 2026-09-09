#RajnathSingh Holds Bilateral Talks With #SriLanka Prez #Dissanayake In #Colombo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The talks focused on strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. The meeting underscores the close ties and ongoing engagement between the two neighbouring countries on regional security and bilateral matters. Watch the latest visuals from the high-level bilateral meeting in Colombo. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d