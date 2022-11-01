Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A look at his life and the star stocks he owned | Mint Prim

Ace equity investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhu... moreAce equity investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62. The self-made investor will always be remembered for his exceptional stock market skills and wisdom which he imparted to investors. His investments were closely tracked by the media and he generally tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors. He currently holds 32 stocks as per the June quarter shareholding data. Let's have a look at the stocks he owned as well as his journey through life.
