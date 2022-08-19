Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 7 Investment Principles | Mint Primer

Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Su... moreAce investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. The investor is admirably called 'Warren Buffett of India' because he set an example of how to create wealth from the stock market. Here we list 7 investment principles that Jhunjhunwala strictly followed throughout his life.