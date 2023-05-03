RBI buys 10 tonnes of gold; India’s gold reserves make a new high

Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Global economic uncertainty is pushing central ban... moreGlobal economic uncertainty is pushing central banks to stock gold. Reserve Bank of India is towing the same line, according to reports quoting sources, RBI bought nearly 10 tonnes of gold in the March quarter, ranking it among the top five gold purchasers during that time as central banks look to diversify their reserves in the face of economic uncertainty.