RBI Cracks Down On Pawnbrokers Securing Loans Against Gold They Took From Customers As Collateral

RBI Cracks Down On Pawnbrokers Securing Loans Against Gold They Took From Customers As Collateral

Updated: 21 Nov 2025, 05:11 pm IST Livemint

RBI Cracks Down On Pawnbrokers Securing Loans Against Gold They Took From Customers As Collateral The Reserve Bank of India's recent gold loan norms have plugged a loophole that allowed banks and non-bank financiers to lend against gold 'repledged' by informal lenders. Mint's Subhana Shaikh explains! Watch for more!

 
