RBI Cracks Down On Pawnbrokers Securing Loans Against Gold They Took From Customers As Collateral The Reserve Bank of India's recent gold loan norms have plugged a loophole that allowed banks and non-bank financiers to lend against gold 'repledged' by informal lenders. Mint's Subhana Shaikh explains! Watch for more!
