RBI cuts repo rate by 40 basis points, extends loan moratorium till August

Updated: 22 May 2020, 04:34 PM IST

RBI slashed the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%... moreRBI slashed the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. RBI also announced a further extension on moratorium on loans by another three months. Watch the full video for more details.