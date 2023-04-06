RBI decides to keep the repo-rate unchanged | Details

Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:20 PM IST

The RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) has decide... moreThe RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50% and other policy rates were also kept unchanged. ‘The monetary policy committee decided unanimously at 6.50 per cent with a readiness to act if the situation so warrants,’ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.