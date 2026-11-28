RBI Governor Says Indian Businesses Only Using 20% To 30% Of FTA Benefits Compared To Foreign Firms

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has flagged the low utilisation of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits by Indian exporters, highlighting a significant gap between Indian businesses and overseas counterparts. The remarks bring focus to India's trade agreements with the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, and the untapped export opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Watch.