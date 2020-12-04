Home
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance
Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 02:56 PM IST
Livemint
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained the policy stance at accommodative. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a unanimous decision to maintain status-quo after a three-day meeting that began on December 2.The reverse repo rate also remains steady at 3.35 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. “MPC decided to continue with accommodative stands of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” Das said. Watch the full video for more.