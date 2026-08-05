RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%; Raises FY27 GDP Forecast To 6.7% | Sanjay Malhotra Speech

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive monetary policy meeting, maintaining its neutral policy stance. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cited geopolitical tensions, supply-chain risks, weather uncertainties, and inflation concerns behind the decision. While the RBI raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.7%, it expects retail inflation to average 5.0% during the fiscal year. Here's what the latest RBI policy means for interest rates, EMIs, inflation, economic growth, and financial markets.
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