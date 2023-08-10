RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; GDP Growth Retained At 6.5% | Watch
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das... moreThe Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. RBI MPC which has six members was held over three days between August 8th & 10th. The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. And retained the GDP growth rate of 6.5% for FY 24. Watch.
