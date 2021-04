RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate, reverse repo rate remain unchanged

Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 12:47 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on ... moreReserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced that the repo rate and the reverse repo rate will remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent. Watch the full video for more