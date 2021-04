RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate, reverse repo rate remain unchanged

Updated: 07 Apr 2021, 12:47 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced that the repo rate and the reverse repo rate will remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent. Watch the full video for more