In a bid to boost liquidity in the system, the RBI decided to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4%. Following the announcement, stocks of public sector banks like UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and SBI, surged as much as 3%. With the Nifty PSU Bank index surging more than one percent. As stated by the governor Shaktikanta Das, this reduction in the CRR would release primary liquidity of about ₹ 1.16 lakh crore to the banking system. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.