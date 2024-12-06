Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / RBI Policy: PSU Bank Stocks Surge After CRR Cut | RBI Monetary Policy Key Announcements

RBI Policy: PSU Bank Stocks Surge After CRR Cut | RBI Monetary Policy Key Announcements

Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

In a bid to boost liquidity in the system, the RBI decided to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4%. Following the announcement, stocks of public sector banks like UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and SBI, surged as much as 3%. With the Nifty PSU Bank index surging more than one percent. As stated by the governor Shaktikanta Das, this reduction in the CRR would release primary liquidity of about 1.16 lakh crore to the banking system. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.