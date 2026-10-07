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RBI Raises Repo Rate By 25 BPS To 5.50%, Shifts Stance To Calibrated Tightening | RBI Policy News

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, marking its first rate hike in nearly three years. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision after the October 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting, with the MPC also shifting its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The move comes amid rising global economic risks, including prolonged Middle East tensions and potential inflationary pressure from higher energy costs. Watch this video for the latest RBI MPC decision, what the repo rate hike means for borrowers, EMIs, inflation, banks and the Indian economy.

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Published7 Oct 2026, 10:59 AM IST
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RBI Raises Repo Rate By 25 BPS To 5.50%, Shifts Stance To Calibrated Tightening
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