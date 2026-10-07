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RBI Raises Repo Rate To 5.50% After Nearly 4 Years

The Reserve Bank of India raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, 2026, marking the first rate hike in nearly four years.

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Published7 Oct 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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RBI Raises Repo Rate To 5.50% After Nearly 4 Years
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