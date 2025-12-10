'Ready To Take On U.S...': Europe Digs In Heels Over MASSIVE X Fine, Says 'Will Have To Pay'

Updated: 10 Dec 2025, 06:58 pm IST

The European Commission insisted it would get the $140m fine demanded of Elon Musk's company X over alleged transparency issues - after the tech billionaire and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio slammed the bloc for 'censorship'. ‘The 120 million euro will have to be paid,’ said spokesperson Thomas Regnier. ‘We will make sure that we get this money. Now, there are again procedural steps to take into account and any decision taken by the Commission can be challenged in front of the Court of Justice of the European Union.’ EU officials also responded to Musk's remarks calling them 'Hitler'. Watch.