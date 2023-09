Real TRUTH Of Nitin Gadkari's Road Infrastructure Progress - 2003 VS 2023 Case study | Mint Explain

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 05:47 PM IST

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said total length of the national highways in the country increased by about 59% in the last nine years. As a result of this expansion, India now has the second largest road network, after the US. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gadkari said: Total length of National Highways was 91,287 km in 2013-14, which increased to 1,45,240 km in 2022-23, which is a rise of more than 59% during this period.