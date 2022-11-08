Reality shows see uptick in ratings, south films add to Hindi box office

Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Top non-fiction shows on television, such as Bigg ... moreTop non-fiction shows on television, such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati, are seeing a 15-20% increase in ratings from last year, though the viewership numbers are still 30% lower than pre-covid times. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.