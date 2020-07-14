Recovered Covid patients outnumber active cases; Govt gives vaccine updates

Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 10:12 PM IST

Health Ministry and ICMR briefed on the Covid-19 s... moreHealth Ministry and ICMR briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. Health Ministry’s Rajesh Bhushan said the number of recovered patients in India outnumbers active Covid-19 cases. The growth rate of Covid cases in India has now reduced to 3.24%. ICMR said India is working on two indigenous vaccine candidates. Watch the full video to know more.