RECOVERY COMPLETE, INDIA TO REMAIN THE FASTEST GROWING ECONOMY: ECONOMIC SURVEY I PANEL DISCUSSION

Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Countdown to the BUDGET is in the last stage. Modi government is all set to table its last full budget before 2024 general elections. The first budget, as India comes out of the pandemic, FM’s focus will be to alleviate the scars left by Covid-19. Some are of the opinion that this will be her toughest budget yet as she is expected to account for global headwinds while balancing the need to cater to electorate before crucial general elections scheduled in 2023. How will the government do it? Watch as experts weigh in.