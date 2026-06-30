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Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Cabinet Approves New EV Policy With BIG Incentives For Citizens | Explained

Delhi government has approved a bold new Electric Vehicle Policy effective July 1, 2026, aiming to transform the capital’s transport by March 2030 at an estimated cost of 7,000 crore.Key mandates: Only electric autorickshaws and N1 goods vehicles can be newly registered from January 2027. From April 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be allowed. Incentives include up to 30,000 for e-two-wheelers, 50,000 for e-autorickshaws, and 1 lakh for electric goods vehicles.The move targets Delhi’s chronic air pollution, especially from commercial vehicles and traffic.

Livemint
Published30 Jun 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Delhi Cabinet Approves New EV Policy With BIG Incentives For Citizens
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