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'Rekha Gupta Must Quit': 4 DU Student Unions Unite, Demand Delhi CM, MCD Commissioner's Resignation

Delhi University students staged protests across South Campus following the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven students and injured several others. Four student organisations, ABVP, NSUI, AISA and ASAP, held separate sit-ins and demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the MCD Commissioner. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:53 AM IST
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4 DU Student Unions Unite, Demand Delhi CM, MCD Commissioner's Resignation
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