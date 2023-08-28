Reliance AGM: 5G, Wireless Internet, IPOs & More; Key Highlights | Watch

Reliance’s annual general meeting was held virtual... moreReliance’s annual general meeting was held virtually on Monday, August 28. During the 46th AGM, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared RIL’s business plans for the future. Watch the full video to find out Reliance's plans to turn carbon neutral, IPOs of JFS & Future retail, 5G network expansion and much more.
