Reliance and Tata: India's Super App Battle | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST

India's two largest conglomerates, Reliance and Tata, are both vying to create the country's next big super app. However, the competition is intense, and the market faces challenges. To overcome these challenges, a successful super app must offer hyper-personalised and hyper-localised user experiences, overcome user reliance on existing apps, and invest in technology, infrastructure, and cybersecurity.