Reliance challenges Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the Indian Cola Market | Mint Explains | Mint

Have you heard about Reliance's new venture? Busin... moreHave you heard about Reliance's new venture? Businessman Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is reviving and relaunching a 50-year-old cola brand - Campa Cola. Which was a popular drink in India during the 70s and 80s but disappeared from shelves as the U.S. giants expanded rapidly in a liberalizing economy.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.