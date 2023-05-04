Reliance challenges Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the Indian Cola Market | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:27 AM IST

Have you heard about Reliance's new venture? Busin... moreHave you heard about Reliance's new venture? Businessman Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is reviving and relaunching a 50-year-old cola brand - Campa Cola. Which was a popular drink in India during the 70s and 80s but disappeared from shelves as the U.S. giants expanded rapidly in a liberalizing economy.