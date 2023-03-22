Reliance Enters the Beauty and Personal Care Market with Tira | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:28 PM IST

Estimates suggest that the country’s beauty and pe... moreEstimates suggest that the country’s beauty and personal care market is set to touch ₹2.2.trillion by 2025. Reliance Retail’s beauty app Tira is set to go live for customers in Coming Weeks after the retailer opened up the app for employees last month. Tira branded stores selling Skin Care And Cosmetic Products are set to open, too, with the first store expected to open in Mumbai in April. Reliance’s entry is set to heat up competition in the Beauty Retailing Market—that for long lacked organized retail chains, leaving consumers to shop for such products from Mom-And-Pop Stores. However, things are different now—an Uptick In Demand for beauty and personal care products and an explosion of Both Online And Offline Retail has livened up the market. In this video, we will understand How Reliance Intends To Launch Stores And Capture The Market.