Reliance FY26 Q2: Net Profit Up 14% YoY, Jio Crosses 500M Subscribers | Earnings Summary

Reliance FY26 Q2: Net Profit Up 14% YoY, Jio Crosses 500M Subscribers | Earnings Summary

Updated: 19 Oct 2025, 08:31 am IST Livemint

Reliance FY26 Q2: Net Profit Up 14% YoY, Jio Crosses 500M Subscribers | Earnings Summary Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, October 17, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹22,146 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). Watch for more!

 
