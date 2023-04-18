Reliance Industries secures $2 bn additional loan | Mint Primer

Reliance Industries Limited Has Secured An Additio... moreReliance Industries Limited Has Secured An Additional Credit Line Of $2 Billion From 18 Banks After Obtaining A $3 Billion From 55 Banks Last Week, Three People Directly Aware Of The Development Said. The Conglomerate Has Thus Got A Total Loan Of $5 Billion, Making It The Largest Fundraising Through The Syndicated Loan Route In India’s Corporate History. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, A Unit Of Ril, Secured The $2 Billion Add-On Facility On Tuesday With The Same Terms As Its Recent $3 Billion Syndicated Loan. The Funds Will Mainly Be Allocated Towards Ril’s Capital Expenditures And Jio’s Nationwide 5g Expansion.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.