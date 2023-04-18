Reliance Industries secures $2 bn additional loan | Mint Primer

Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited Has Secured An Additional Credit Line Of $2 Billion From 18 Banks After Obtaining A $3 Billion From 55 Banks Last Week, Three People Directly Aware Of The Development Said. The Conglomerate Has Thus Got A Total Loan Of $5 Billion, Making It The Largest Fundraising Through The Syndicated Loan Route In India’s Corporate History. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, A Unit Of Ril, Secured The $2 Billion Add-On Facility On Tuesday With The Same Terms As Its Recent $3 Billion Syndicated Loan. The Funds Will Mainly Be Allocated Towards Ril’s Capital Expenditures And Jio’s Nationwide 5g Expansion.