Reliance Jio gets ₹ 6,600 crore investment from US' General Atlantic

Updated: 17 May 2020, 11:04 PM IST

In the fourth such announcement in recent weeks, R... moreIn the fourth such announcement in recent weeks, Reliance Jio has secured an investment worth ₹6,598 crore from General Atlantic, a US investment firm. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore. Earlier, Jio, part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, had inked similar deals with Facebook ( ₹43,574 crore), Silver Lake Partners ( ₹5,665 crore), and Vista Equity Partners ( ₹11,367 crore). Watch the full video for more.