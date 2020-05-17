Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Reliance Jio gets 6,600 crore investment from US' General Atlantic

Updated: 17 May 2020, 11:04 PM IST Livemint

In the fourth such announcement in recent weeks, Reliance Jio has secured an investment worth 6,598 crore from General Atlantic, a US investment firm. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of 4.91 lakh crore. Earlier, Jio, part of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, had inked similar deals with Facebook ( 43,574 crore), Silver Lake Partners ( 5,665 crore), and Vista Equity Partners ( 11,367 crore). Watch the full video for more.