Reliance Jio in talks with foreign banks for over $1 bn loan to purchase 5G network | Mint Primer

Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Telecommunicati... moreIndian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Telecommunication Company, Reliance Jio Infocomm Is In Talks With A Clutch Of Global Banks To Raise Around $1-1.5 Billion Through An Offshore Syndicated Loan.